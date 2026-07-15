UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Vide ta chambre La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

dimanche 4 octobre 2026 · La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Vide ta chambre La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 4 octobre 2026
Fin
dimanche 4 octobre 2026
Heure de début
09:00:00
Adresse
Place de la Gare
Ville
45240 La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
Département
Loiret
Tarif

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Vide ta chambre

Place de la Gare La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-04 09:00:00
fin : 2026-10-04 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-04

L’AIPES organise le VIDE TA CHAMBRE
Dimanche 4 octobre 2026
Espace Madeleine Sologne à La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
De 9h00 à 17h00
Une centaine d’exposants sont attendus !
L’AIPES organise le VIDE TA CHAMBRE
Dimanche 4 octobre 2026
Espace Madeleine Sologne à La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
De 9h00 à 17h00
Une centaine d’exposants sont attendus !   .

Place de la Gare La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire   asso.aipes@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

AIPES is organizing the CLEAR OUT YOUR ROOM event
Sunday, October 4, 2026
Espace Madeleine Sologne in La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
About 100 vendors are expected!

L’événement Vide ta chambre La Ferté-Saint-Aubin a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OT LA FERTE-SAINT-AUBIN

À voir aussi à La Ferté-Saint-Aubin (Loiret)