Informations pratiques

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Vide ta chambre

Place de la Gare La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-04 09:00:00

fin : 2026-10-04 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-04

L’AIPES organise le VIDE TA CHAMBRE

Dimanche 4 octobre 2026

Espace Madeleine Sologne à La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

De 9h00 à 17h00

Une centaine d’exposants sont attendus !

L’AIPES organise le VIDE TA CHAMBRE

Dimanche 4 octobre 2026

Espace Madeleine Sologne à La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

De 9h00 à 17h00

Une centaine d’exposants sont attendus ! .

Place de la Gare La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire asso.aipes@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

AIPES is organizing the CLEAR OUT YOUR ROOM event

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Espace Madeleine Sologne in La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About 100 vendors are expected!

L’événement Vide ta chambre La Ferté-Saint-Aubin a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OT LA FERTE-SAINT-AUBIN