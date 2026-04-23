Visite guidée de l’abbaye Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe

Saint-Amant-de-Boixe

Visite guidée de l’abbaye

Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe Charente

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-24 16:00:00

fin : 2026-05-24 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

En suivant les pas d’un guide, découvrez l’église abbatiale, le cloître, les bâtiments conventuels et la vie monastique.

Vous visiterez ensuite l’espace muséographique.

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Abbaye 8 Place de l’Abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe 16330 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 94 24 27 abbaye@saintamantdeboixe.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Follow in the footsteps of a guide and discover the abbey church, cloister, convent buildings and monastic life.

You’ll then visit the museum area.

L’événement Visite guidée de l’abbaye Saint-Amant-de-Boixe a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente