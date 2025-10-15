VISITE GUIDÉE LE VISIONARIUM

2 boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-01 17:15:00

fin : 2026-06-30

Date(s) :

2026-04-01

Plongez dans l’univers futuriste de Lambert Violet !

Venez découvrir 24 étonnants croquis représentant objets, mécanismes, constructions et autres innovations futuristes imaginées par Lambert Violet dans les années 1930.

Avant-gardiste dans l’âme, L…

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2 boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 57 51 73

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English :

Dive into the futuristic world of Lambert Violet!

Discover 24 astonishing sketches of objects, mechanisms, constructions and other futuristic innovations imagined by Lambert Violet in the 1930s.

A true avant-gardist, L…

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE LE VISIONARIUM Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR