Informations pratiques

Mèze

VISITE GUIDÉE THÉÂTRALISÉE DU PARCOURS PATRIMONIAL

Mèze Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :

2026-09-19 2026-09-20

Dans le cadre des JEP 2026, Mèze propose un riche programme de visites — visite guidée théâtralisée du parcours patrimonial le samedi à 11h, visite guidée du centre ancien le dimanche matin.

Dans le cadre des JEP 2026, Mèze propose un riche programme de visites — inauguration du parcours patrimonial le samedi à 11h et visite guidée du centre ancien le dimanche matin. .

Mèze 34140 Hérault Occitanie reservation@ville-meze.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of the 2026 European Heritage Days, M%E8ze is offering a rich program of tours—a dramatized guided tour of the heritage trail on Saturday at 11 a.m. and a guided tour of the historic district on Sunday morning.

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE THÉÂTRALISÉE DU PARCOURS PATRIMONIAL Mèze a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par 34 Office de Tourisme Archipel de Thau