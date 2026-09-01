VISITE GUIDÉE THÉÂTRALISÉE DU PARCOURS PATRIMONIAL Mèze
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Mèze
Informations pratiques
Mèze
VISITE GUIDÉE THÉÂTRALISÉE DU PARCOURS PATRIMONIAL
Mèze Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19
fin : 2026-09-19
Date(s) :
2026-09-19 2026-09-20
Dans le cadre des JEP 2026, Mèze propose un riche programme de visites — visite guidée théâtralisée du parcours patrimonial le samedi à 11h, visite guidée du centre ancien le dimanche matin.
Dans le cadre des JEP 2026, Mèze propose un riche programme de visites — inauguration du parcours patrimonial le samedi à 11h et visite guidée du centre ancien le dimanche matin. .
Mèze 34140 Hérault Occitanie reservation@ville-meze.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As part of the 2026 European Heritage Days, M%E8ze is offering a rich program of tours—a dramatized guided tour of the heritage trail on Saturday at 11 a.m. and a guided tour of the historic district on Sunday morning.
L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE THÉÂTRALISÉE DU PARCOURS PATRIMONIAL Mèze a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par 34 Office de Tourisme Archipel de Thau
À voir aussi à Mèze (Hérault)
- B-O-M ! Mèze 18 septembre 2026
- B-O-M !, Ouverture de saison culturelle Mèze, Mèze 18 septembre 2026
- PREMIER CHAMPIONNAT DU MONDE DE L’HUÎTRE CUISINÉE Mèze 20 septembre 2026
- PREMIER MONDIAL DE L’HUÎTRE CHAMPIONNAT DU MONDE DE L’HUÎTRE CUISINÉE Mèze 20 septembre 2026
- ICI ET AILLEURS Mèze 26 septembre 2026