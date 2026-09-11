Informations pratiques

Casteil

VISITE LIBRE DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MARTIN DU CANIGOU

Casteil Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-09-19 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19 2026-09-20

Visitez l’abbaye Saint-Martin du Canigou, joyau de l’art roman. Avant de vous présenter à la porte de l’abbaye, merci de passer par l’accueil afin de retirer vos billets d’entrée gratuits.

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Casteil 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 50 03

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Visit Saint-Martin du Canigou Abbey, a jewel of Romanesque art. Before heading to the abbey gate, please stop by the reception desk to pick up your free admission tickets.

L’événement VISITE LIBRE DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MARTIN DU CANIGOU Casteil a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO