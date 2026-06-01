Saint-Amand-Montrond

Voyage Voyage

3 Rue Hôtel Dieu Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-06-14 10:30:00

fin : 2026-06-14 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

Atelier théâtre ados de la Carro de Barbara Kylian et Sam Pop, chorale ado du CRC direction Géraldine Camusat

L’atelier théâtre ados de La Carro et la chorale ado du CRC vous invitent à un spectacle sensible et poétique autour des mots, des idées et de la réflexion. Un voyage intérieur porté par la scène, la musique et l’imaginaire. .

3 Rue Hôtel Dieu Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 96 48 36

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English :

La Carro teen theater workshop with Barbara Kylian and Sam Pop, CRC teen choir directed by Géraldine Camusat

L’événement Voyage Voyage Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-05-30 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE