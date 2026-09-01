UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Gannat

Voyages sonores Soins vibratoires par Holistic Sound Gannat

samedi 12 septembre 2026 · Gannat

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 12 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 12 septembre 2026
Adresse
99 Grande Rue
Ville
03800 Gannat
Département
Allier
Tarif

Gannat

Voyages sonores Soins vibratoires par Holistic Sound

99 Grande Rue Gannat Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-12
fin : 2026-09-12

Date(s) :
2026-09-12

Offrez-vous un moment hors du temps avec la sonothérapie et les soins vibratoires ! Holistic Sound vous propose un voyage sonore thérapeutique en groupe, en partenariat avec l’association Teranga
  .

99 Grande Rue Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 95 42 81 28 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Treat yourself to a timeless experience with sound therapy and vibrational treatments! Holistic Sound offers a therapeutic sound journey in a group setting, in partnership with the Teranga association

L’événement Voyages sonores Soins vibratoires par Holistic Sound Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-29 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule

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