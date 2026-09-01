Voyages sonores Soins vibratoires par Holistic Sound Gannat
samedi 12 septembre 2026 · Gannat
Informations pratiques
Gannat
Voyages sonores Soins vibratoires par Holistic Sound
99 Grande Rue Gannat Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-12
fin : 2026-09-12
Date(s) :
2026-09-12
Offrez-vous un moment hors du temps avec la sonothérapie et les soins vibratoires ! Holistic Sound vous propose un voyage sonore thérapeutique en groupe, en partenariat avec l’association Teranga
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99 Grande Rue Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 95 42 81 28
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English :
Treat yourself to a timeless experience with sound therapy and vibrational treatments! Holistic Sound offers a therapeutic sound journey in a group setting, in partnership with the Teranga association
L’événement Voyages sonores Soins vibratoires par Holistic Sound Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-29 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule
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