Informations pratiques

Gannat

Voyages sonores Soins vibratoires par Holistic Sound

99 Grande Rue Gannat Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-12

fin : 2026-09-12

Date(s) :

2026-09-12

Offrez-vous un moment hors du temps avec la sonothérapie et les soins vibratoires ! Holistic Sound vous propose un voyage sonore thérapeutique en groupe, en partenariat avec l’association Teranga

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99 Grande Rue Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 95 42 81 28

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Treat yourself to a timeless experience with sound therapy and vibrational treatments! Holistic Sound offers a therapeutic sound journey in a group setting, in partnership with the Teranga association

L’événement Voyages sonores Soins vibratoires par Holistic Sound Gannat a été mis à jour le 2026-08-29 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule