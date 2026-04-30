Bitche

Week-end Festif Les Bouchons de l’espoir du Bitcherland

Bitche Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-06 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-06 2026-06-07

Grand Weekend au profit des enfants hospitalisés organisé par les bouchons de l’Espoir du Bitcherland .

Au programme:

Samedi soir le 6 juin le groupe Les Ga’coustique enflammera la place d’Arme à Bitche, concert de 21h à minuit en avant première dès 19h Mettrinker .

Le dimanche 7 juin: grand rassemblement de voitures anciennes et de prestige ,tracteurs, motos et vespas anciennes .

De nombreuses animations tout au long de la journée.

Dès 11h , apéro tout en musique avec l’harmonie du pays de Bitche suivi du groupe Studio6 dès 14h .

Restauration sur place.Tout public

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Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 30 15 51 36

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English :

Big Weekend in aid of hospitalized children organized by les bouchons de l’Espoir du Bitcherland .

On the program:

Saturday evening, June 6, the group Les Ga’coustique will set the Place d’Arme in Bitche alight, with a concert from 9pm to midnight and a preview of Mettrinker at 7pm.

Sunday June 7: a large gathering of vintage and prestige cars, tractors, motorcycles and vintage vespas.

Lots of entertainment all day long.

From 11 a.m. onwards, a musical aperitif with l’harmonie du pays de Bitche, followed by the group Studio6 from 2 p.m. onwards.

Catering on site.

L’événement Week-end Festif Les Bouchons de l’espoir du Bitcherland Bitche a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE