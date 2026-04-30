Week-end Festif Les Bouchons de l’espoir du Bitcherland Bitche
Week-end Festif Les Bouchons de l’espoir du Bitcherland Bitche samedi 6 juin 2026.
Bitche
Week-end Festif Les Bouchons de l’espoir du Bitcherland
Bitche Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-06 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06
Date(s) :
2026-06-06 2026-06-07
Grand Weekend au profit des enfants hospitalisés organisé par les bouchons de l’Espoir du Bitcherland .
Au programme:
Samedi soir le 6 juin le groupe Les Ga’coustique enflammera la place d’Arme à Bitche, concert de 21h à minuit en avant première dès 19h Mettrinker .
Le dimanche 7 juin: grand rassemblement de voitures anciennes et de prestige ,tracteurs, motos et vespas anciennes .
De nombreuses animations tout au long de la journée.
Dès 11h , apéro tout en musique avec l’harmonie du pays de Bitche suivi du groupe Studio6 dès 14h .
Restauration sur place.Tout public
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Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 30 15 51 36
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English :
Big Weekend in aid of hospitalized children organized by les bouchons de l’Espoir du Bitcherland .
On the program:
Saturday evening, June 6, the group Les Ga’coustique will set the Place d’Arme in Bitche alight, with a concert from 9pm to midnight and a preview of Mettrinker at 7pm.
Sunday June 7: a large gathering of vintage and prestige cars, tractors, motorcycles and vintage vespas.
Lots of entertainment all day long.
From 11 a.m. onwards, a musical aperitif with l’harmonie du pays de Bitche, followed by the group Studio6 from 2 p.m. onwards.
Catering on site.
L’événement Week-end Festif Les Bouchons de l’espoir du Bitcherland Bitche a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE
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