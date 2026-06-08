Week-end Téléthon Vatan
Week-end Téléthon Vatan vendredi 27 novembre 2026.
Vatan
Week-end Téléthon
Vatan Indre
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-11-27 14:00:00
fin : 2026-11-29
Date(s) :
2026-11-27 2026-11-28 2026-11-29
Le comité des Fêtes de Vatan coorganise avec La Vatanaise Gymnastique Volontaire un week-end au profit du Téléthon à Vatan.
Vendredi repas à partir de 19h et soirée dansante gratuite à partir de 20h.
Samedi bourse aux jouets, marché de produits locaux, randonnées vélo et marche (à partir de 9h), thé dansant.
Dimanche loto à partir de 14h. .
Vatan 36150 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 78 12 64 69
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Comité des Fêtes de Vatan is co-organizing with the Vatanaise de Gymnastique Volontaire and in collaboration with the Mairie du Vatan. A hike in aid of the Telethon on Saturday, November 29, 2025.
L’événement Week-end Téléthon Vatan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par OT Champs d’Amour
À voir aussi à Vatan (Indre)
- Piscine intercommunale de Vatan Vatan 8 juin 2026
- Festival En Pratiques#6 Vatan 12 juin 2026
- Exposition George SAND, 150 ans de modernité, 1876 2026 Vatan 2 septembre 2026
- Fête de la lentille verte du Berry Vatan 12 septembre 2026
- Foire d’automne Vatan 26 septembre 2026