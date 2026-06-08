Vatan

Week-end Téléthon

Vatan Indre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-11-27 14:00:00

fin : 2026-11-29

Date(s) :

2026-11-27 2026-11-28 2026-11-29

Le comité des Fêtes de Vatan coorganise avec La Vatanaise Gymnastique Volontaire un week-end au profit du Téléthon à Vatan.

Vendredi repas à partir de 19h et soirée dansante gratuite à partir de 20h.

Samedi bourse aux jouets, marché de produits locaux, randonnées vélo et marche (à partir de 9h), thé dansant.

Dimanche loto à partir de 14h. .

Vatan 36150 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 78 12 64 69

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Comité des Fêtes de Vatan is co-organizing with the Vatanaise de Gymnastique Volontaire and in collaboration with the Mairie du Vatan. A hike in aid of the Telethon on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

L’événement Week-end Téléthon Vatan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par OT Champs d’Amour