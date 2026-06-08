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Week-end Téléthon Vatan

Week-end Téléthon Vatan

Week-end Téléthon Vatan vendredi 27 novembre 2026.

Ville : 36150 Vatan

Département : Indre

Début : vendredi 27 novembre 2026

Fin : vendredi 27 novembre 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Vatan

Week-end Téléthon

Vatan Indre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-11-27 14:00:00
fin : 2026-11-29

Date(s) :
2026-11-27 2026-11-28 2026-11-29

Le comité des Fêtes de Vatan coorganise avec La Vatanaise Gymnastique Volontaire un week-end au profit du Téléthon à Vatan.
Vendredi repas à partir de 19h et soirée dansante gratuite à partir de 20h.
Samedi bourse aux jouets, marché de produits locaux, randonnées vélo et marche (à partir de 9h), thé dansant.
Dimanche loto à partir de 14h.   .

Vatan 36150 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 78 12 64 69 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Comité des Fêtes de Vatan is co-organizing with the Vatanaise de Gymnastique Volontaire and in collaboration with the Mairie du Vatan. A hike in aid of the Telethon on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

L’événement Week-end Téléthon Vatan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par OT Champs d’Amour

À voir aussi à Vatan (Indre)