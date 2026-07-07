UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bagnères-de-Luchon

YOGA EN PLEIN AIR CAMPING CHANTECLERC Bagnères-de-Luchon

mardi 7 juillet 2026 · CAMPING CHANTECLERC · Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 7 juillet 2026
Fin
mardi 7 juillet 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Lieu
CAMPING CHANTECLERC
Adresse
49 BIS AVENUE DE VENASQUE
Ville
31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif
10 10 10 Tarif de base plein tarif

Bagnères-de-Luchon

YOGA EN PLEIN AIR

CAMPING CHANTECLERC 49 BIS AVENUE DE VENASQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-07 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-28 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-07 2026-07-14 2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04 2026-08-11 2026-08-18 2026-08-25

Venez pratiquer le yoga doux en plein air avec Marion Pusco, au sein d’un parc arboré, en bordure de rivière et avec une vue spectaculaire sur les Pyrénées.
Pour tous partir de 14 ans.

Prévoir tenue confortable, tapis ou serviette.

Inscription obligatoire par téléphone 10  .

CAMPING CHANTECLERC 49 BIS AVENUE DE VENASQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 15 33 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come practice gentle yoga outdoors with Marion Pusco in a wooded park along the river, with a spectacular view of the Pyrenees.

L’événement YOGA EN PLEIN AIR Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)