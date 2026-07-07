YOGA EN PLEIN AIR CAMPING CHANTECLERC Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Bagnères-de-Luchon

YOGA EN PLEIN AIR

CAMPING CHANTECLERC 49 BIS AVENUE DE VENASQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-07 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-28 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-07 2026-07-14 2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04 2026-08-11 2026-08-18 2026-08-25

Venez pratiquer le yoga doux en plein air avec Marion Pusco, au sein d’un parc arboré, en bordure de rivière et avec une vue spectaculaire sur les Pyrénées.

Pour tous partir de 14 ans.

Prévoir tenue confortable, tapis ou serviette.

Inscription obligatoire par téléphone 10 .

CAMPING CHANTECLERC 49 BIS AVENUE DE VENASQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 15 33

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come practice gentle yoga outdoors with Marion Pusco in a wooded park along the river, with a spectacular view of the Pyrenees.

L’événement YOGA EN PLEIN AIR Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE