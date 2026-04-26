THÉÂTRE MUSICAL UNE HISTOIRE ENTRE SWING, BROADWAY ET RÊVES AMÉRICAINS THÉÂTRE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon
THÉÂTRE MUSICAL UNE HISTOIRE ENTRE SWING, BROADWAY ET RÊVES AMÉRICAINS THÉÂTRE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 11 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
THÉÂTRE MUSICAL UNE HISTOIRE ENTRE SWING, BROADWAY ET RÊVES AMÉRICAINS
THÉÂTRE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 15.5 – 15.5 – EUR
15.5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-11
Date(s) :
2026-07-11
Laissez-vous emporter par les plumes, les paillettes et le destin d’Ada et Alma, deux artistes excentriques propulsées à New York par une lettre inattendue… Un spectacle plein d’émotion, d’humour et de glamour!
Initiation au swing offerte après le spectacle…
My sister and I présentent Les Soeurs Bergman, une comédie musicale dans la plus pure tradition de Broadway !
Retrouvez les airs cultes de New York New York, My Fair Lady, Chicago, Cabaret, Un Américain à Paris et bien d’autres… 15.5 .
THÉÂTRE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Let yourself be swept away by the feathers, the glitter, and the fate of Ada and Alma, two eccentric artists propelled to New York by an unexpected letter… A show full of emotion, humor, and glamour!
A free introduction to swing dancing will be offered after the show…
L’événement THÉÂTRE MUSICAL UNE HISTOIRE ENTRE SWING, BROADWAY ET RÊVES AMÉRICAINS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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