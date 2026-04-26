THÉÂTRE MUSICAL UNE HISTOIRE ENTRE SWING, BROADWAY ET RÊVES AMÉRICAINS THÉÂTRE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

THÉÂTRE MUSICAL UNE HISTOIRE ENTRE SWING, BROADWAY ET RÊVES AMÉRICAINS

THÉÂTRE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 15.5 – 15.5 – EUR

15.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-11 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

Laissez-vous emporter par les plumes, les paillettes et le destin d’Ada et Alma, deux artistes excentriques propulsées à New York par une lettre inattendue… Un spectacle plein d’émotion, d’humour et de glamour!

Initiation au swing offerte après le spectacle…

My sister and I présentent Les Soeurs Bergman, une comédie musicale dans la plus pure tradition de Broadway !

Retrouvez les airs cultes de New York New York, My Fair Lady, Chicago, Cabaret, Un Américain à Paris et bien d’autres… 15.5 .

THÉÂTRE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let yourself be swept away by the feathers, the glitter, and the fate of Ada and Alma, two eccentric artists propelled to New York by an unexpected letter… A show full of emotion, humor, and glamour!

A free introduction to swing dancing will be offered after the show…

L’événement THÉÂTRE MUSICAL UNE HISTOIRE ENTRE SWING, BROADWAY ET RÊVES AMÉRICAINS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE