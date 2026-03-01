1 JOUR 1 RANDO INITIATION A L’ORIENTATION EN CONFLENT

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-27 13:30:00

fin : 2026-05-27

Date(s) :

2026-05-27

Dans le cadre de la semaine Azimunt, consacrée aux activités de pleine nature, l’Office de tourisme Conflent Canigó vous propose une semaine entièrement dédiée à la randonnée pédestre en Conflent.

Marie-Pierre Fillol, d’Au delà des montagnes, propose l’initiation à l’orientation. La carte, sa légende, utilisation d’une boussole, observation des formes du relief, recherche de balises sur le terrain

.

Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 41 02

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of Azimunt week, dedicated to outdoor activities, the Conflent Canigó Tourist Office is offering a week entirely dedicated to hiking in Conflent.

Marie-Pierre Fillol, from Au delà des montagnes, offers an introduction to orienteering. The map and its legend, use of a compass, observation of the relief, finding markers in the field, etc

L’événement 1 JOUR 1 RANDO INITIATION A L’ORIENTATION EN CONFLENT Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-03-05 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO