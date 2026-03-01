1 JOUR 1 RANDO INITIATION A L’ORIENTATION EN CONFLENT Codalet
1 JOUR 1 RANDO INITIATION A L’ORIENTATION EN CONFLENT
Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Dans le cadre de la semaine Azimunt, consacrée aux activités de pleine nature, l’Office de tourisme Conflent Canigó vous propose une semaine entièrement dédiée à la randonnée pédestre en Conflent.
Marie-Pierre Fillol, d’Au delà des montagnes, propose l’initiation à l’orientation. La carte, sa légende, utilisation d’une boussole, observation des formes du relief, recherche de balises sur le terrain
Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 41 02
As part of Azimunt week, dedicated to outdoor activities, the Conflent Canigó Tourist Office is offering a week entirely dedicated to hiking in Conflent.
Marie-Pierre Fillol, from Au delà des montagnes, offers an introduction to orienteering. The map and its legend, use of a compass, observation of the relief, finding markers in the field, etc
