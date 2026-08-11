11EME TRAVERSÉE DE PERPIGNAN DE VOITURES ANCIENNES Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Perpignan

11EME TRAVERSÉE DE PERPIGNAN DE VOITURES ANCIENNES

Place Armand Lanoux Devant le Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 08:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Sur la place Armand Lanoux devant le Palais des Congrès, l’ Association des Amateurs de Véhicules Anciens Roussillon (AVAR) organise le dimanche 20 septembre 2026 la 11ᵉ édition de la Traversée de Perpignan.

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Place Armand Lanoux Devant le Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie clubavar66@gmail.com

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English :

On Armand Lanoux Square—in front of the Palais des Congrès—the Roussillon Association of Classic Car Enthusiasts (AVAR) will host the 11th edition of the Traversée de Perpignan on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

L’événement 11EME TRAVERSÉE DE PERPIGNAN DE VOITURES ANCIENNES Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME