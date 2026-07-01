UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Chély-d'Apcher

20ÈME SALON DES COLLECTIONNEURS DE HAUTE LOZÈRE Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

dimanche 19 juillet 2026 · Saint-Chély-d'Apcher

20ÈME SALON DES COLLECTIONNEURS DE HAUTE LOZÈRE Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 19 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 19 juillet 2026
Adresse
Place du Foirail
Ville
48200 Saint-Chély-d'Apcher
Département
Lozère
Tarif
Gratuit Adulte

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

20ÈME SALON DES COLLECTIONNEURS DE HAUTE LOZÈRE

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-19
fin : 2026-07-19

Date(s) :
2026-07-19

Bourse toutes collections .
Organisé par l’Amicale des collectionneurs du Gévaudan.
Bourse toutes collections .
Organisé par l’Amicale des collectionneurs du Gévaudan.   .

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 79 07 20 93  apgmende@laposte.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

All Collections Fair.
Organized by the Gévéudan Collectors’ Association.

L’événement 20ÈME SALON DES COLLECTIONNEURS DE HAUTE LOZÈRE Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan

À voir aussi à Saint-Chély-d'Apcher (Lozère)