20ÈME SALON DES COLLECTIONNEURS DE HAUTE LOZÈRE Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
dimanche 19 juillet 2026 · Saint-Chély-d'Apcher
Informations pratiques
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
20ÈME SALON DES COLLECTIONNEURS DE HAUTE LOZÈRE
Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-19
fin : 2026-07-19
Date(s) :
2026-07-19
Bourse toutes collections .
Organisé par l’Amicale des collectionneurs du Gévaudan.
Bourse toutes collections .
Organisé par l’Amicale des collectionneurs du Gévaudan. .
Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 79 07 20 93 apgmende@laposte.net
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
All Collections Fair.
Organized by the Gévéudan Collectors’ Association.
L’événement 20ÈME SALON DES COLLECTIONNEURS DE HAUTE LOZÈRE Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan
À voir aussi à Saint-Chély-d'Apcher (Lozère)
- CINÉ-GOÛTER Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 15 juillet 2026
- JEU DE PISTE EN FAMILLE À SAINT-CHÉLY Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 17 juillet 2026
- FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 21 juillet 2026
- FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 21 juillet 2026
- CINÉ-GOÛTER Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 22 juillet 2026