Informations pratiques

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

20ÈME SALON DES COLLECTIONNEURS DE HAUTE LOZÈRE

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-19

fin : 2026-07-19

Date(s) :

2026-07-19

Bourse toutes collections .

Organisé par l’Amicale des collectionneurs du Gévaudan.

Bourse toutes collections .

Organisé par l’Amicale des collectionneurs du Gévaudan. .

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 79 07 20 93 apgmende@laposte.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

All Collections Fair.

Organized by the Gévéudan Collectors’ Association.

L’événement 20ÈME SALON DES COLLECTIONNEURS DE HAUTE LOZÈRE Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan