Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21

fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

Lectures Insolites à partir de 4 ans.

Inscription obligatoire.

Rendez-vous à la médiathèque puis co-voiturage jusqu’à Chambareilles.

Lectures Insolites à partir de 4 ans.

Inscription obligatoire.

Rendez-vous à la médiathèque puis co-voiturage jusqu’à Chambareilles. .

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 12 41 mediatheque@stchelydapcher.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Lectures Insolites for ages 4 and up.

Registration required.

Meet at the media library, then carpool to Chambareilles.

L’événement FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan