Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher mardi 21 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Place du Foirail

Ville : 48200 Saint-Chély-d'Apcher

Département : Lozère

Début : mardi 21 juillet 2026

Fin : mardi 21 juillet 2026

Tarif : Gratuit Enfant

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21
fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :
2026-07-21

Lectures Insolites à partir de 4 ans.
Inscription obligatoire.
Rendez-vous à la médiathèque puis co-voiturage jusqu’à Chambareilles.
Lectures Insolites à partir de 4 ans.
Inscription obligatoire.
Rendez-vous à la médiathèque puis co-voiturage jusqu’à Chambareilles.   .

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 12 41  mediatheque@stchelydapcher.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Lectures Insolites for ages 4 and up.
Registration required.
Meet at the media library, then carpool to Chambareilles.

L’événement FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan

À voir aussi à Saint-Chély-d'Apcher (Lozère)