FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher mardi 21 juillet 2026.
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES
Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21
fin : 2026-07-21
Date(s) :
2026-07-21
Lectures Insolites à partir de 4 ans.
Inscription obligatoire.
Rendez-vous à la médiathèque puis co-voiturage jusqu’à Chambareilles.
Lectures Insolites à partir de 4 ans.
Inscription obligatoire.
Rendez-vous à la médiathèque puis co-voiturage jusqu’à Chambareilles. .
Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 12 41 mediatheque@stchelydapcher.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Lectures Insolites for ages 4 and up.
Registration required.
Meet at the media library, then carpool to Chambareilles.
L’événement FLÂNERIES BUCOLIQUES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan
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