LES SORTIES NATURE DÉCOUVERTE DES RAPACES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
LES SORTIES NATURE DÉCOUVERTE DES RAPACES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher mercredi 22 juillet 2026.
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
LES SORTIES NATURE DÉCOUVERTE DES RAPACES
48 rue Théophile Roussel Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 16:30:00
fin : 2026-08-26 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-22 2026-08-26
Découvrez, admirez et apprenez à connaître les élégants rapaces de la Margeride avec Grégory Chamming’s.
Inscription obligatoire dans l’un de nos trois bureaux d’information touristique.
Découvrez, admirez et apprenez à connaître les élégants rapaces de la Margeride avec Grégory Chamming’s.
Inscription obligatoire dans l’un de nos trois bureaux d’information touristique. .
48 rue Théophile Roussel Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 03 67
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover, admire and learn about the elegant birds of prey of the Margeride with Gregory Chamming’s.
Registration required at one of our three tourist information offices.
L’événement LES SORTIES NATURE DÉCOUVERTE DES RAPACES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan
À voir aussi à Saint-Chély-d'Apcher (Lozère)
- LE SPECTACLE AU CINÉMA LA FLÛTE ENCHANTÉE Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 11 juin 2026
- VIDE GRENIER Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 14 juin 2026
- FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 21 juin 2026
- MOZART AU PARADIS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 25 juin 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE SAINT-CHÉLY-D’APCHER Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 8 juillet 2026