Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

LES SORTIES NATURE DÉCOUVERTE DES RAPACES

48 rue Théophile Roussel Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 16:30:00

fin : 2026-08-26 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-22 2026-08-26

Découvrez, admirez et apprenez à connaître les élégants rapaces de la Margeride avec Grégory Chamming’s.

Inscription obligatoire dans l’un de nos trois bureaux d’information touristique.

Découvrez, admirez et apprenez à connaître les élégants rapaces de la Margeride avec Grégory Chamming’s.

Inscription obligatoire dans l’un de nos trois bureaux d’information touristique. .

48 rue Théophile Roussel Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 03 67

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover, admire and learn about the elegant birds of prey of the Margeride with Gregory Chamming’s.

Registration required at one of our three tourist information offices.

L’événement LES SORTIES NATURE DÉCOUVERTE DES RAPACES Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan