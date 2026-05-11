Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

VISITE GUIDÉE DE SAINT-CHÉLY-D’APCHER

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-22 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-08 2026-07-22 2026-07-29 2026-08-05 2026-08-12 2026-08-19

Partez explorer la cité barrabande riche de son passé industriel avec Marie-Hélène Astruc. Saint-Chély-d’Apcher vit entre tradition et modernité grâce à sa situation privilégiée au carrefour de l’Aubrac et de la Margeride !

Laissez-vous surprendre par les explications de votre guide.

Réservation dans l’un de nos trois Bureaux d’Information Touristique.

Partez explorer la cité barrabande riche de son passé industriel avec Marie-Hélène Astruc. Saint-Chély-d’Apcher vit entre tradition et modernité grâce à sa situation privilégiée au carrefour de l’Aubrac et de la Margeride !

Laissez-vous surprendre par les explications de votre guide.

Réservation dans l’un de nos trois Bureaux d’Information Touristique. .

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 03 67 tourisme@margeride-en-gevaudan.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Marie-Hélène Astruc takes you on a journey of discovery through the city’s rich industrial past. Saint-Chély-d’Apcher lives between tradition and modernity, thanks to its privileged location at the crossroads of Aubrac and Margeride!

Let yourself be surprised by your guide’s explanations.

Book at one of our three Tourist Information Offices.

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE DE SAINT-CHÉLY-D’APCHER Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan