Accueil de groupe hors programmation grand public, Bilbiothèques de l’Alcazar, Marseille
Accueil de groupe hors programmation grand public, Bilbiothèques de l’Alcazar, Marseille vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Accueil de groupe hors programmation grand public Vendredi 29 mai, 10h30 Bilbiothèques de l’Alcazar Bouches-du-Rhône
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-29T10:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-29T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-29T10:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-29T12:00:00+02:00
Bilbiothèques de l’Alcazar 52 cours Belsunce Marseille 13001 1er Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Visite découverte
À voir aussi à Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône)
- LUJIPEKA – ESPACE JULIEN Marseille 15 avril 2026
- C’EST DANS LA BOITE L’ARCHANGE THEATRE Marseille 15 avril 2026
- MA STORY ENCHANTEE L’ARCHANGE THEATRE Marseille 16 avril 2026
- LA LEGENDE DE MONTE-CRISTO – LA LEGENDE DE MONTE-CRISTO, Le Musical – LE DOME MARSEILLE Marseille 17 avril 2026
- HISTOIRES D’IGLOO – HISTOIRES D IGLOO 0-3 ANS L’ARCHANGE THEATRE Marseille 17 avril 2026