Action collective, La Cité Fertile, Pantin
Action collective, La Cité Fertile, Pantin dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Action collective Dimanche 14 juin, 15h00 La Cité Fertile Seine-Saint-Denis
Sur inscription
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-14T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-14T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-14T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-14T17:00:00+02:00
La Cité Fertile 14 avenue Edouard Vaillant, 93500 Pantin Pantin 93500 Quatre Chemins Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.lespetitsbonheurs.org/ »}]
Sortie au Positif Festival
À voir aussi à Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis)
- Nuit de l’Ourcq 2026 Place de la Pointe, Pantin Pantin 6 juin 2026
- Spectacle : Post Party – Big Up Cie La Nef Pantin 7 juin 2026
- Nuit Blanche aux Magasins Généraux | L’amour fou Les Magasins Généraux Pantin 7 juin 2026
- Mix & mingle W Pantin Pantin 7 juin 2026
- Disco Rital Discoteca #3 Canal Barboteur Pantin 7 juin 2026