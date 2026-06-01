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Action collective, La Cité Fertile, Pantin

Action collective, La Cité Fertile, Pantin

Action collective, La Cité Fertile, Pantin dimanche 14 juin 2026.

Lieu : La Cité Fertile

Adresse : 14 avenue Edouard Vaillant, 93500 Pantin

Ville : 93500 Pantin

Département : Seine-Saint-Denis

Début : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Tarif : Sur inscription

Action collective Dimanche 14 juin, 15h00 La Cité Fertile Seine-Saint-Denis

Sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-14T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-14T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-14T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-14T17:00:00+02:00

La Cité Fertile 14 avenue Edouard Vaillant, 93500 Pantin Pantin 93500 Quatre Chemins Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.lespetitsbonheurs.org/ »}]
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