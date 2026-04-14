Agrivoltaics: definition, challenge and implementation – A multidisciplinary and international approach, Youth Hostel Ty Al Levenez, Saint-Malo

Agrivoltaics: definition, challenge and implementation – A multidisciplinary and international approach 1 – 5 juin Youth Hostel Ty Al Levenez Ille-et-Vilaine

The price includes registration, meals, acommodation and visits

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-01T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-06-01T17:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-05T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-05T12:00:00+02:00

Presentation / Présentation

If you would like to learn about agrivoltaics or discover new aspects of it, join the interdisciplinary and international thematic school that will take place in St Malo from 1 to 5 June 2026. It is open to doctoral students, lecturers and researchers. Furthermore, it is not limited to an only one discipline and is open to international researchers.

Si vous souhaitez connaître l’agrivoltaïque ou en découvrir de nouveaux aspects, vous êtes les bienvenus pour rejoindre l’école thématique CNRS qui aura lieu à St Malo du 1er au 5 juin 2026. Cette école thématique internationale et interdisciplinaire est ouverte aux doctorants, enseignants chercheurs et chercheurs. L’ouverture de cette école n’est pas limitée à une discipline en particulier et les chercheurs internationaux peuvent candidater car la langue de travail sera en anglais.

So discover, agrivoltaics: beyond technology / Découvrez l’agrivoltaïsme : au-delà de la technologie

Agrivoltaics promises to simultaneously address two critical needs: food production and energy production. While much of the field has focused on the « hard » sciences to solve technical challenges, the vital contributions of the humanities and social sciences are frequently overlooked. Agrivoltaics is not a one-size-fits all solution. Agrivoltaics is not a universal solution. Instead, agrivoltaic design must adapt to the location-specific and diverse needs of various stakeholders. The agrivoltaics thematic school has three main objectives. First, we will revisit the concept of agrivoltaics to rediscover both intended and overlooked synergies. Second, we will emphasise the need to make non-uniform choices of agrivoltaic installations adapted to different territorial, social and cultural configurations. In this regard, the international training programme will ensure a diverse perspective beyond the French context. Finally, we highlight how interdisciplinarity—specifically the social sciences—shapes the technological choices required to meet complex challenges. Participants will apply these methods firsthand through collaborative, workshop-based scenario building.

Comme promesse de conciliation de plusieurs enjeux déterminants que sont la production alimentaire et la production d’énergie, l’agrivoltaïque séduit de plus en plus. Si son développement implique presque naturellement de se tourner vers les sciences dites “dures” pour justifier en partie son essor et répondre aux défis techniques et technologiques que sa mise en œuvre exige, force est de constater que les apports des sciences humaines et sociales sont largement oubliées. Or, l’existence, le développement mais aussi le design des installations agrivoltaïques ne peuvent être uniformes dès lors qu’ils dépendent largement de besoins divergents exprimés par une multiplicité d’acteurs. L’objectif de cette école est triple. Cette école vise d’une part à revenir sur le concept même d’agrivoltaïque pour en souligner les synergies initialement voulues de bien que celles dérivées ou encore celles oubliées. Cette école vise d’autre part à mettre en exergue la nécessité d’éviter les solutions agrivoltaïques uniformes. C’est pourquoi, en s’appuyant sur un partenariat international franco-américain ouvert, les partages d’expérience ne seront pas centrés sur la France. Enfin, cette école a pour objet de souligner l’importance de l’interdisciplinarité et tout particulièrement de la place des sciences humaines et sociales dans la détermination de ces choix technologiques en réponse à des enjeux complexes. C’est pourquoi les travaux et méthodes des sciences humaines et sociales y seront pleinement présentés et mobilisés à travers l’élaboration collective de scénariis au sein d’ateliers de travail.

Scientific committee / Comité scientifique

Greg Barron-Gafford, Biogeographer, University of Arizona

Alicja Babst-Kosteka, Ecologist, University of Arizona

Christian Dupraz, DR, NRAE- UMR Mediterranean and Tropical Cropping Systems-Montpellier

Andrea Gerlak, Political Geographer, University of Arizona

Régis Ferrière, PR, mathematician and biologist, ENS Paris and University of Arizona

Marie Herbranski, Director of Research, Political Sociologist, CIRAD, Montpellier

Christine Lamanna, Researcher on Ecosystem Adaptation, University of Arizona

Alexandra Langlais, DR CNRS, UMR 6262, IODE, University of Rennes, Environmental Law

Blanche Lormeteau, CR CNRS, UMR 6262, IODE, University of Rennes, Energy Law

Ronan Marrec, MCF, ecologist, University of Amiens

Organising committee / Comité d’organisation

Sky Dominguez, Associate Director of the France-Arizona Institute, University of Arizona

Christine Lamanna, Researcher on Ecosystem Adaptation, University of Arizona

Alexandra Langlais, DR CNRS, UMR 6262, IODE, University of Rennes, Environmental Law

Blanche Lormeteau, CR CNRS, UMR 6262, IODE, University of Rennes, Energy Law

Ronan Marrec, MCF, ecologist, University of Amiens

Catherine Quemener, IODE Laboratory Manager

Speakers / Intervenants

Greg Barron-Gafford, Biogeographer, University of Arizona

Alicja Babst-Kosteka, Ecologist, University of Arizona ( to be confirmed)

Alexandre Berthe, Economist, LIRIS, University of Rennes 2 (to be confirmed)

Christian Dupraz, DR, NRAE- UMR Mediterranean and Tropical Cropping Systems-Montpellier ( to be confirmed)

Kirsten Engel, Environmental Lawyer, University of Arizona (to be confirmed)

Andrea Gerlak, Political Geographer, University of Arizona

Marie Herbranski, Director of Research, Political Sociologist, CIRAD, Montpellier ( to be confirmed)

Christine Lamanna, Researcher on Ecosystem Adaptation, University of Arizona (confirmed)

Alexandra Langlais, DR CNRS, UMR 6262, IODE, University of Rennes,Environmental Law

Blanche Lormeteau, CR CNRS, UMR 6262, IODE, University of Rennes, Energy Law

Ronan Marrec, MCF, ecologist, University of Amiens

Emmanuelle Santoire, Geographer, energy transition, CR CNRS, LATTS, Paris

Polina Volovitch, PR, chemist, Chimie ParisTech, Paris (to be confirmed)

Céline Verchère, Sociologist of innovation, University of Sherbrooke (Quebec, Canada) (confirmed)

Information and registration / Informations et inscription

More information and registration on SciencesConf : https://agrivolt.sciencesconf.org

We invite you to register now for the thematic school entitled « Agrivoltaics: definition, challenge and implementation – A multidisciplinary and international approach ».

This school will be held in Saint-Malo from June 1 to 5, 2026. As a limited places school, your registration will only be final after you have been selected by the scientific committee.

Registration is open until 5 April 2026.

All sessions will be in english.

For information the price includes registration, meals, acommodation and visits: Doctorant: 450 €, Academic: 650 €, Private: 1500 €

Plus d’informations et inscription sur SciencesConf : https://agrivolt.sciencesconf.org

Nous vous invitons à vous inscrire dès maintenant à l’école thématique « Agrivoltaïque : définition, enjeux et mise en œuvre – Une approche multidisciplinaire et internationale ».

Cette école se tiendra à Saint-Malo du 1er au 5 juin 2026. Le nombre de places étant limité, votre inscription ne sera définitive qu’après sélection par le comité scientifique.

Les inscriptions sont ouvertes jusqu’au 5 avril 2026.

Toutes les sessions se dérouleront en anglais.

À titre indicatif, le prix comprend l’inscription, les repas, l’hébergement et les visites : Doctorant : 450 €, Universitaire : 650 €, Indépendant : 1 500 €

Youth Hostel Ty Al Levenez Avenue du Révérend Père Umbricht 35400 Saint-Malo Saint-Malo 35400 Paramé Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://agrivolt.sciencesconf.org/ »}] [{« link »: « https://agrivolt.sciencesconf.org »}]

This interdisciplinary and international thematic school will take place in St Malo from 1 to 5 June 2026. / Cette école thématique se déroulera à Saint-Malo du 1er au 5 juin 2026.

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