Saint-Romain-Lachalm

Aguasofro

Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire

Tarif : 23 – 23 – 23 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-13 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-27 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-13 2026-07-20 2026-07-27

Aguasofro de 18h à 19h piscine privée . Un moment de complicité proposé par Elisa Murat Sophrologue. 23€ la séance. Réservation 07 82 59 35 30

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Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

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English :

Aguasofro from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in a private pool. A moment of togetherness led by Elisa Murat, Sophrologist. $23 per session. Reservations: 07 82 59 35 30

L’événement Aguasofro Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme