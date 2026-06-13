Saint-Romain-Lachalm

Visite guidée château de St Romain Lachalm

Château de St Romain Lachalm Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Tarif réduit

pour les 7/16 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-01

fin : 2026-07-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-01

10h30 14h30 et 16h30 visite guidée de la cour intérieure et des pièces de réception au rez-de-chaussée. Découvrez l’historique des transformations du château du XIIe siècle à nos jours. Gratuit Réservation obligatoire chateaudesaintromain.fr

.

Château de St Romain Lachalm Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes chateaudesaintromain@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

10:30 AM 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM: Guided tour of the inner courtyard and the reception rooms on the ground floor. Discover the history of the castle’s transformations from the 12th century to the present day. Free Reservations required at chateaudesaintromain.fr

L’événement Visite guidée château de St Romain Lachalm Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme