Visite guidée château de St Romain Lachalm Saint-Romain-Lachalm
Visite guidée château de St Romain Lachalm Saint-Romain-Lachalm mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Saint-Romain-Lachalm
Visite guidée château de St Romain Lachalm
Château de St Romain Lachalm Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR
Tarif réduit
pour les 7/16 ans
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01
fin : 2026-07-31
Date(s) :
2026-07-01
10h30 14h30 et 16h30 visite guidée de la cour intérieure et des pièces de réception au rez-de-chaussée. Découvrez l’historique des transformations du château du XIIe siècle à nos jours. Gratuit Réservation obligatoire chateaudesaintromain.fr
.
Château de St Romain Lachalm Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes chateaudesaintromain@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
10:30 AM 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM: Guided tour of the inner courtyard and the reception rooms on the ground floor. Discover the history of the castle’s transformations from the 12th century to the present day. Free Reservations required at chateaudesaintromain.fr
L’événement Visite guidée château de St Romain Lachalm Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme
À voir aussi à Saint-Romain-Lachalm (Haute-Loire)
- Kermesse Saint-Romain-Lachalm 19 juin 2026
- Spectacle de l’école danses traditionnelles Saint-Romain-Lachalm 19 juin 2026
- Kermesse Saint-Romain-Lachalm 27 juin 2026
- Visite chez le confiturier un Brun Gourmand Un brun gourmand Saint-Romain-Lachalm 1 juillet 2026
- Concours de pétanque et soupe aux choux Saint-Romain-Lachalm 11 juillet 2026