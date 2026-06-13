Visite chez le confiturier un Brun Gourmand Un brun gourmand Saint-Romain-Lachalm

Saint-Romain-Lachalm

Visite chez le confiturier un Brun Gourmand

Un brun gourmand 392 Chemin de la Suchère Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-07-01 15:30:00

fin : 2026-08-21 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-01

de 15h30 à 19h30 crêpes Party Visite du labo et de la boutique avec dégustation de confitures, caramels au beurre salé et pâte à tartiner artisanales et crêpes offertes.

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Un brun gourmand 392 Chemin de la Suchère Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 66 22 44

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English :

3:30 pm to 7:30 pm crêpes Party: Visit the lab and store with tastings of homemade jams, salted butter caramels and spreads, plus free crêpes.

L’événement Visite chez le confiturier un Brun Gourmand Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme