Visite chez le confiturier un Brun Gourmand Un brun gourmand Saint-Romain-Lachalm
Visite chez le confiturier un Brun Gourmand Un brun gourmand Saint-Romain-Lachalm mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Saint-Romain-Lachalm
Visite chez le confiturier un Brun Gourmand
Un brun gourmand 392 Chemin de la Suchère Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-07-01 15:30:00
fin : 2026-08-21 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-01
de 15h30 à 19h30 crêpes Party Visite du labo et de la boutique avec dégustation de confitures, caramels au beurre salé et pâte à tartiner artisanales et crêpes offertes.
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Un brun gourmand 392 Chemin de la Suchère Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 66 22 44
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English :
3:30 pm to 7:30 pm crêpes Party: Visit the lab and store with tastings of homemade jams, salted butter caramels and spreads, plus free crêpes.
L’événement Visite chez le confiturier un Brun Gourmand Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme
À voir aussi à Saint-Romain-Lachalm (Haute-Loire)
- Kermesse Saint-Romain-Lachalm 19 juin 2026
- Kermesse Saint-Romain-Lachalm 27 juin 2026
- Concours de pétanque et soupe aux choux Saint-Romain-Lachalm 11 juillet 2026
- Aguasofro Saint-Romain-Lachalm 13 juillet 2026
- Fête patronale Saint-Romain-Lachalm 31 juillet 2026