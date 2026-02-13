Animation Pronos et E-cartes offertes !, Bordeaux – Hangar 14, Bordeaux
Animation Pronos et E-cartes offertes !, Bordeaux – Hangar 14, Bordeaux mardi 28 avril 2026.
Animation Pronos et E-cartes offertes ! 28 et 29 avril Bordeaux – Hangar 14 Gironde
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-28T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-28T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-29T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-29T17:00:00+02:00
Dynamisez votre CSE avec l’offre exclusive Spécial Salons d’advanGO !
Vous cherchez une solution innovante pour engager vos salariés ? Pour toute nouvelle souscription effectuée sur notre stand, nous accompagnons votre lancement avec deux avantages majeurs offerts :
– Une animation « Pronostics Sportifs » offerte,
– Des e-cartes cadeaux Shoppa créditées,
Bordeaux – Hangar 14 115 Quai des Chartrons, 33000 Bordeaux Bordeaux 33000 Chartrons – Grand Parc – Jardin Public Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Pour toute souscription advanGO sur le salon, bénéficiez d’une animation Pronostics sportifs offerte et recevez des e-cartes cadeaux Shoppa (3% de la valeur de votre contrat).