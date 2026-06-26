Xertigny

animations et activités partir en livre

2 bis rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin Xertigny Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-07-07 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-07 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-07

Quoi de mieux qu’un après-midi complet pour Partir en livre dans l’arboretum du Château des Brasseurs ? Les livres prendront l’air à la Xertithèque autour de divers stands d’animation et activités, proposés sur le thème des super-héros !

Une rencontre d’auteur(e)/illustrateur(rice) sera également au programme.

Repli à la salle des fêtes de Xertigny en cas de mauvais

temps. Tout public • Entrée libreTout public

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2 bis rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 07 38

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English :

What could be better than spending an entire afternoon exploring the world of books at the Château des Brasseurs Arboretum? Books will take center stage at the Xertithèque, featuring various booths with entertainment and activities centered around the theme of superheroes!

An author/illustrator meet-and-greet will also be on the program.

The event will be moved to the Xertigny community hall in case of bad

weather. Open to all ages. Free admission

L’événement animations et activités partir en livre Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION