Apéro Big Band Espace Philippe-Auguste Vernon
Apéro Big Band Espace Philippe-Auguste Vernon vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Apéro Big Band
Espace Philippe-Auguste 12 avenue Victor Hugo Vernon Eure
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 19:00:00
fin : 2026-05-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Les musiciens et chanteurs du big band du Conservatoire interprètent les grands classiques du jazz. Un temps festif autour d’un verre pour vous faire swinguer, bouger, chanter ! Avec, en invité, le Big Band de Franqueville Saint-Pierre. .
Espace Philippe-Auguste 12 avenue Victor Hugo Vernon 27200 Eure Normandie
English : Apéro Big Band
L’événement Apéro Big Band Vernon a été mis à jour le 2025-12-01 par Office de Tourisme Seine Normandie Agglomération