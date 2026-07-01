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Apéro-concert & BBQ Bar Le Gobiat La Bresse

vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Bar Le Gobiat · La Bresse

Apéro-concert & BBQ Bar Le Gobiat La Bresse

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 31 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 31 juillet 2026
Heure de début
18:30:00
Lieu
Bar Le Gobiat
Adresse
18 grande rue
Ville
88250 La Bresse
Département
Vosges
Tarif

La Bresse

Apéro-concert & BBQ

Bar Le Gobiat 18 grande rue La Bresse Vosges

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-07-31 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-31

Date(s) :
2026-07-31

Concert rock avec le groupe I.MAGES des Vosges. Compositions d’influences Génésis, Pink FLOYD, King CRIMSON, Doors… Barbecue et frites à partir de 19h.Tout public
  .

Bar Le Gobiat 18 grande rue La Bresse 88250 Vosges Grand Est   barlegobiat@outlook.fr

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English :

Rock concert featuring the band I.MAGES from the Vosges. Original songs influenced by Genesis, Pink Floyd, King Crimson, The Doors, and more… Barbecue and fries starting at 7 p.m.

L’événement Apéro-concert & BBQ La Bresse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES

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