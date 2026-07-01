Apéro-concert & BBQ Bar Le Gobiat La Bresse

Informations pratiques

La Bresse

Apéro-concert & BBQ

Bar Le Gobiat 18 grande rue La Bresse Vosges

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-07-31 18:30:00

fin : 2026-07-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

Concert rock avec le groupe I.MAGES des Vosges. Compositions d’influences Génésis, Pink FLOYD, King CRIMSON, Doors… Barbecue et frites à partir de 19h.Tout public

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Bar Le Gobiat 18 grande rue La Bresse 88250 Vosges Grand Est barlegobiat@outlook.fr

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English :

Rock concert featuring the band I.MAGES from the Vosges. Original songs influenced by Genesis, Pink Floyd, King Crimson, The Doors, and more… Barbecue and fries starting at 7 p.m.

L’événement Apéro-concert & BBQ La Bresse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES