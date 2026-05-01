Art & Ball Festival Espace Pierre de Coubertin Terrains extérieurs Sarrebourg

Sarrebourg

Art & Ball Festival

Espace Pierre de Coubertin Terrains extérieurs 1 rue Pierre de Coubertin Sarrebourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2026-05-09 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-09 2026-05-10

Quand le basket rencontre l’art urbain. Pendant deux jours, venez découvrir le basket 3 x 3 lors d’un tournoi. Au programme show de danse et concert hip hop, tournois de basket 3 x 3, concours de dunk et shoot à 3 points, art de rue du graffeur Jaek El Diablo qui prendra vie sous vos yeux. Brisco Basket Freestyle, champion du monde de Freestyle Basket sera le grand invité. L’occasion de prendre des photos et dédicaces. Venez profiter du spectacle et de l’ambiance !Tout public

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Espace Pierre de Coubertin Terrains extérieurs 1 rue Pierre de Coubertin Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 10 07 65 83

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Basketball meets urban art. For two days, come and discover 3 x 3 basketball at a tournament. On the program: hip hop dance show and concert, 3 x 3 basketball tournaments, dunk and 3-point shooting contests, and street art by graffiti artist Jaek El Diablo that will come to life before your very eyes. World Freestyle Basketball champion Brisco Basket Freestyle will be our special guest. An opportunity to take photos and sign autographs. Come and enjoy the show and the atmosphere!

L’événement Art & Ball Festival Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG