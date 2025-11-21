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Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag Boutique Man’s Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux

Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag Boutique Man’s Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux

Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag Boutique Man’s Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux vendredi 26 juin 2026.

Lieu : Boutique Man's

Adresse : 5 Rue Delezay

Ville : 39150 Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux

Département : Jura

Début : vendredi 26 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 26 juin 2026

Heure de début : 18:30:00

Tarif : 25 25 25 Tarif de base plein tarif Tarif de base

Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux

Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag

Boutique Man’s 5 Rue Delezay Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Jura

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 18:30:00
fin : 2026-06-26 20:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-26

Atelier adulte: Imprime un motif sur tote bag
Aucun pré-requis n’est nécessaire pour participer.
Tout le matériel est fourni, même la bonne humeur!
L’atelier dure 2 heures et l’apéritif sera offert.

5 places par atelier, ne tardez pas à réserver !   .

Boutique Man’s 5 Rue Delezay Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 73 20 11 18  contact@manonrob.fr

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English : Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag

L’événement Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME HAUT-JURA GRANDVAUX

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