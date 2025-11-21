Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag Boutique Man’s Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux
Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag Boutique Man’s Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux vendredi 26 juin 2026.
Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux
Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag
Boutique Man’s 5 Rue Delezay Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Jura
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 18:30:00
fin : 2026-06-26 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-26
Atelier adulte: Imprime un motif sur tote bag
Aucun pré-requis n’est nécessaire pour participer.
Tout le matériel est fourni, même la bonne humeur!
L’atelier dure 2 heures et l’apéritif sera offert.
5 places par atelier, ne tardez pas à réserver ! .
Boutique Man’s 5 Rue Delezay Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 73 20 11 18 contact@manonrob.fr
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English : Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag
L’événement Atelier adulte Imprime un motif sur tote bag Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME HAUT-JURA GRANDVAUX
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