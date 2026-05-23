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Atelier Chant pour tous Le Champ Commun Augan

Atelier Chant pour tous Le Champ Commun Augan samedi 18 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Le Champ Commun

Adresse : 1 rue du Clos Bily

Ville : 56800 Augan

Département : Morbihan

Début : samedi 18 juillet 2026

Fin : samedi 18 juillet 2026

Tarif :

Augan

Atelier Chant pour tous

Le Champ Commun 1 rue du Clos Bily Augan Morbihan

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18
fin : 2026-07-18

Date(s) :
2026-07-18

Un atelier de musique vocale et corporelle, de chants entièrement improvisés, accessible à tous sans prérequis, est proposé. La participation est gratuite et se fait sur réservation.   .

Le Champ Commun 1 rue du Clos Bily Augan 56800 Morbihan Bretagne +33 2 97 93 48 51 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Atelier Chant pour tous Augan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-23 par OT MALESTROIT Destination Brocéliande

À voir aussi à Augan (Morbihan)