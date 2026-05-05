La Chaussée-Saint-Victor

Atelier créatif au brou de noix

La Chaussée-Saint-Victor Loir-et-Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-10-24 14:30:00

fin : 2026-10-24 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-24

Découvrez l’utilisation du brou de noix pour créer des lavis monochromes très originaux. Isabel DA ROCHA sera votre guide, laissez parler votre inspiration !

Découvrez l’utilisation du brou de noix pour créer des lavis monochromes très originaux. Isabel DA ROCHA sera votre guide, laissez parler votre inspiration ! .

La Chaussée-Saint-Victor 41260 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 56 09 24 info@observatoireloire.fr

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English :

Fauna to the rhythm of the seasons . This conference, organized by the association deµ chasse photographique du Centre, takes you on a stroll through the seasons, following the unchanging cycle of life as we explore remarkable natural sites and the wildlife that inhabits them.

L’événement Atelier créatif au brou de noix La Chaussée-Saint-Victor a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par ADT41