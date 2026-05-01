Atelier créatif La Litote Vic-en-Bigorre

Vic-en-Bigorre

Atelier créatif

La Litote 14 av. Joseph Fitte Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-20 14:30:00

fin : 2026-05-20 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-20

La librairie La Litote vous invite à un atelier dessin et collage proposé par Nadia Gabard.

Au programme

Création d’un livre dépliant, découpage, couleurs et imagination.

Sur inscription

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La Litote 14 av. Joseph Fitte Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 37 54 58 librairie.lalitote@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

La Litote bookshop invites you to a drawing and collage workshop led by Nadia Gabard.

On the program

Creation of a fold-out book, decoupage, colors and imagination.

Registration required

L’événement Atelier créatif Vic-en-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65