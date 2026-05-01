Atelier créatif La Litote Vic-en-Bigorre
Atelier créatif La Litote Vic-en-Bigorre mercredi 20 mai 2026.
Vic-en-Bigorre
Atelier créatif
La Litote 14 av. Joseph Fitte Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-20 14:30:00
fin : 2026-05-20 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-20
La librairie La Litote vous invite à un atelier dessin et collage proposé par Nadia Gabard.
Au programme
Création d’un livre dépliant, découpage, couleurs et imagination.
Sur inscription
.
La Litote 14 av. Joseph Fitte Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 37 54 58 librairie.lalitote@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
La Litote bookshop invites you to a drawing and collage workshop led by Nadia Gabard.
On the program
Creation of a fold-out book, decoupage, colors and imagination.
Registration required
L’événement Atelier créatif Vic-en-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65
À voir aussi à Vic-en-Bigorre (Hautes-Pyrénées)
- Mangavore Quai Rossignol Vic-en-Bigorre 15 mai 2026
- Spectacle musical VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre 22 mai 2026
- Vide-greniers VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre 24 mai 2026
- Heure du conte Quai Rossignol Vic-en-Bigorre 3 juin 2026
- Fête du sport adpaté VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre 4 juin 2026