Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

ATELIER INFORMATIQUE

Salle Polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-23

fin : 2026-06-23

Date(s) :

2026-06-23

Félicien vous accueille pour vous aider à résoudre vos problèmes informatiques. Inscription conseillée

A la salle polyvalente, Félicien vous accueille pour vous aider à résoudre vos problèmes informatiques.

Inscription: 06 38 03 71 83.

De 9 h 30 à 12 h 30, à prix libre .

Salle Polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 38 03 71 83

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Félicien welcomes you to help you solve your computer problems. Registration recommended

L’événement ATELIER INFORMATIQUE Saint-Germain-de-Calberte a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère