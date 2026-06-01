ATELIER INFORMATIQUE Saint-Germain-de-Calberte
ATELIER INFORMATIQUE Saint-Germain-de-Calberte mardi 23 juin 2026.
Saint-Germain-de-Calberte
ATELIER INFORMATIQUE
Salle Polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-23
fin : 2026-06-23
Date(s) :
2026-06-23
Félicien vous accueille pour vous aider à résoudre vos problèmes informatiques. Inscription conseillée
A la salle polyvalente, Félicien vous accueille pour vous aider à résoudre vos problèmes informatiques.
Inscription: 06 38 03 71 83.
De 9 h 30 à 12 h 30, à prix libre .
Salle Polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 38 03 71 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Félicien welcomes you to help you solve your computer problems. Registration recommended
L’événement ATELIER INFORMATIQUE Saint-Germain-de-Calberte a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère
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