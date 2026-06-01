REPAS PARTAGÉ Saint-Germain-de-Calberte
REPAS PARTAGÉ Saint-Germain-de-Calberte vendredi 26 juin 2026.
Saint-Germain-de-Calberte
REPAS PARTAGÉ
Espace Lauriol (sous la Mairie) Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-26
Date(s) :
2026-06-26
L’équipe du Foyer Rural vous convie à un repas partagé à partir de 19 h. Chacun apporte un petit quelque chose à partager ! Apéro offert par le Foyer !
Vendredi 26 Juin pour clôturer la saison des activités 25/26, l’équipe du Foyer Rural vous convie à un repas partagé à partir de 19 h à l’espace Lauriol (sous la Mairie de Saint-Germain-de -Calberte).
Chacun apporte un petit quelque chose à partager!
Apéro offert par le foyer ) .
Espace Lauriol (sous la Mairie) Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 99 09 33 68
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Foyer Rural team invites you to a shared meal starting at 7 pm. Bring a little something to share! Aperitif offered by the Foyer!
L’événement REPAS PARTAGÉ Saint-Germain-de-Calberte a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère
À voir aussi à Saint-Germain-de-Calberte (Lozère)
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- EXPOSITION LE MIEL ET L’APICULTURE EN CÉVENNES Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 24 juin 2026
- ATELIER DÉCOUVERTE L’ASTROLOGIE VIVANTE PAR TRANSMISSION ORALE Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 27 juin 2026
- MARCHÉ DE SAINT-GERMAIN-DE-CALBERTE Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 4 juillet 2026
- ESCAPADES PHOTOGRAPHIQUES Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 21 juillet 2026