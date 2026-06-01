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REPAS PARTAGÉ Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

REPAS PARTAGÉ Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

REPAS PARTAGÉ Saint-Germain-de-Calberte vendredi 26 juin 2026.

Adresse : Espace Lauriol (sous la Mairie)

Ville : 48370 Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

Département : Lozère

Début : vendredi 26 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 26 juin 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit Adulte

Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

REPAS PARTAGÉ

Espace Lauriol (sous la Mairie) Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-26

Date(s) :
2026-06-26

L’équipe du Foyer Rural vous convie à un repas partagé à partir de 19 h. Chacun apporte un petit quelque chose à partager ! Apéro offert par le Foyer !
Vendredi 26 Juin pour clôturer la saison des activités 25/26, l’équipe du Foyer Rural vous convie à un repas partagé à partir de 19 h à l’espace Lauriol (sous la Mairie de Saint-Germain-de -Calberte).

Chacun apporte un petit quelque chose à partager!

Apéro offert par le foyer )   .

Espace Lauriol (sous la Mairie) Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 99 09 33 68 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Foyer Rural team invites you to a shared meal starting at 7 pm. Bring a little something to share! Aperitif offered by the Foyer!

L’événement REPAS PARTAGÉ Saint-Germain-de-Calberte a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère

À voir aussi à Saint-Germain-de-Calberte (Lozère)