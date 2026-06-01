Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

REPAS PARTAGÉ

Espace Lauriol (sous la Mairie) Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-26 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-26

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

L’équipe du Foyer Rural vous convie à un repas partagé à partir de 19 h. Chacun apporte un petit quelque chose à partager ! Apéro offert par le Foyer !

Vendredi 26 Juin pour clôturer la saison des activités 25/26, l’équipe du Foyer Rural vous convie à un repas partagé à partir de 19 h à l’espace Lauriol (sous la Mairie de Saint-Germain-de -Calberte).

Chacun apporte un petit quelque chose à partager!

Apéro offert par le foyer ) .

Espace Lauriol (sous la Mairie) Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 99 09 33 68

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Foyer Rural team invites you to a shared meal starting at 7 pm. Bring a little something to share! Aperitif offered by the Foyer!

L’événement REPAS PARTAGÉ Saint-Germain-de-Calberte a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère