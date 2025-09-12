Atelier numérique Nos ressources numériques ont évolué Châteauroux

Atelier numérique Nos ressources numériques ont évolué Châteauroux vendredi 12 septembre 2025.

Atelier numérique Nos ressources numériques ont évolué

31 Rue Eugène Delacroix Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-12 15:00:00

fin : 2025-09-12 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-12

La bibliothèque Saint-Jean vous propose un atelier numérique animé par le conseiller numérique des bibliothèques de Châteauroux.

Ma Bibli, ToutApprendre, la VOD nos applications et ressources numériques ont récemment évolué. Venez découvrir ou redécouvrir leurs nouvelles versions sur votre smartphone et sur votre ordinateur. Prévoir son matériel. Réservation conseillée. .

31 Rue Eugène Delacroix Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 08 35 35

English :

The Saint-Jean library offers a digital workshop for children for a fun afternoon.

German :

Die Bibliothek Saint-Jean bietet Ihnen einen digitalen Workshop für Kinder für einen spielerischen Nachmittag an.

Italiano :

La biblioteca di Saint-Jean propone un laboratorio digitale per bambini per un pomeriggio divertente.

Espanol :

La biblioteca de Saint-Jean propone a los niños un taller digital para pasar una tarde divertida.

L’événement Atelier numérique Nos ressources numériques ont évolué Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-08-21 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme