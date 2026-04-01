ATELIER PARURES MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac
ATELIER PARURES MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac samedi 18 avril 2026.
Aurignac
ATELIER PARURES
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 16:00:00
fin : 2026-04-25 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-18 2026-04-25 2026-05-02
Traversez le temps et plongez dans les coutumes préhistoriques en vous fabricant vos propres parures !
Sculpture de perles et fabrication de parure à l’aide d’éléments naturels (pierres de stéatite, coquillages, plumes…)
Atelier d’1h accessible à partir de 3 ans.
Places limitées. Réservation Conseillée ! 5 .
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Step back in time and immerse yourself in prehistoric customs by making your own ornaments!
L’événement ATELIER PARURES Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Aurignac (Haute-Garonne)
- EXPOSITION DES PRÉHISTORIQUES À LA PLAGE ! MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac 18 avril 2026
- ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO Lieu-dit Monde Aurignac 18 avril 2026
- LECTURE ET VISITE SPÉCIALE ENFANT MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac 18 avril 2026
- ANIMATIONS SPÉCIALES DES PRÉHISTORIQUES À LA PLAGE ! MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac 18 avril 2026
- CONFÉRENCE LES PALÉOS À LA PLAGE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac 18 avril 2026