ATELIER PARURES MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

Aurignac

ATELIER PARURES

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18 16:00:00

fin : 2026-04-25 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-18 2026-04-25 2026-05-02

Traversez le temps et plongez dans les coutumes préhistoriques en vous fabricant vos propres parures !

Sculpture de perles et fabrication de parure à l’aide d’éléments naturels (pierres de stéatite, coquillages, plumes…)

Atelier d’1h accessible à partir de 3 ans.

Places limitées. Réservation Conseillée ! 5 .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Step back in time and immerse yourself in prehistoric customs by making your own ornaments!

L’événement ATELIER PARURES Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE