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ATELIER PARURES MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

ATELIER PARURES MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

ATELIER PARURES MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac samedi 18 avril 2026.

Lieu : MUSÉE DE L'AURIGNACIEN

Adresse : Avenue de Benabarre

Ville : 31420 Aurignac

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 18 avril 2026

Fin : samedi 18 avril 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 5 Tarif enfant

Aurignac

ATELIER PARURES

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 16:00:00
fin : 2026-04-25 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-18 2026-04-25 2026-05-02

Traversez le temps et plongez dans les coutumes préhistoriques en vous fabricant vos propres parures !
Sculpture de perles et fabrication de parure à l’aide d’éléments naturels (pierres de stéatite, coquillages, plumes…)
Atelier d’1h accessible à partir de 3 ans.
Places limitées. Réservation Conseillée ! 5  .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Step back in time and immerse yourself in prehistoric customs by making your own ornaments!

L’événement ATELIER PARURES Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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