Atelier pour petites mains, Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand, Avignon
Atelier pour petites mains, Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand, Avignon mercredi 18 mars 2026.
Atelier pour petites mains Mercredi 18 mars, 13h00 Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand Vaucluse
Entrée libre et gratuite
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-03-18T13:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-18T14:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-03-18T13:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-18T14:00:00+01:00
Tu as de 6 à 12 ans ? Viens découper, coller, dessiner, plier… Et repars avec ta création.
Bibliothèque Saint-Chamand Avenue François Mauriac 84000 Avignon Avignon 84000 Quartier Saint-Chamand Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur 04 90 87 61 05 https://bibliotheques.avignon.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/avignon.bibliotheques/;https://www.instagram.com/avignonbibliotheques/;https://www.youtube.com/avignonbibliotheques;https://www.avignon.fr/les-equipements/les-bibliotheques;https://www.avignon.fr/ Horaires :
Mardi, jeudi et vendredi de 13h à 18h30
Mercredi de 10h à 12h et de 13h à 18h ORIZO : T1, arrêt Saint-Chamand • Lignes 6, 12, 14, 22, 30, C3, arrêt Saint-Chamand
Bricolages de Printemps Jeunesse Atelier