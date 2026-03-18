ATELIER STREET PHOTOGRAPHY

Place du 14 juillet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18

fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Nath Sapin initie à la Street Photography présentation d’artistes, prise de vue urbaine dans le quartier et analyse des photos. Apportez appareil ou smartphone.

Attention, report de l’atelier programmé en janvier.

L’artiste Nath Sapin, photographe et vidéaste, partage son expérience. Après avoir présenté des figures de la Street Photography , elle initiera les participants à la prise de vue urbaine dans le quartier et guidera l’analyse des photos réalisées. Apportez votre appareil photo ou smartphone.

Sur inscription. .

Place du 14 juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr

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English :

Nath Sapin introduces you to Street Photography: presentation of artists, urban shooting in the neighborhood and photo analysis. Bring your camera or smartphone.

L’événement ATELIER STREET PHOTOGRAPHY Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-03-15 par 34 ADT34