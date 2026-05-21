Baixas

BAIXAS CULTURE EN FÊTE

14, Avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

De 9h00 à19h00, BAIXAS CULTURE EN FETE, organisé par l’association FranceMéditerranée. Inauguration à 9H00. Déjeuner sur réservation au 06 89 70 92 36….

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14, Avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr

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English :

From 9am to 7pm, BAIXAS CULTURE EN FETE, organized by the association FranceMéditerranée. Opening at 9:00 am. Lunch on reservation: 06 89 70 92 36….

L’événement BAIXAS CULTURE EN FÊTE Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME