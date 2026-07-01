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AGENDA · Le Barcarès

BAL DES POMPIERS Le Barcarès

mardi 18 août 2026 · Le Barcarès

BAL DES POMPIERS Le Barcarès

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 18 août 2026
Fin
mardi 18 août 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Adresse
Place de la République
Ville
66420 Le Barcarès
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Le Barcarès

BAL DES POMPIERS

Place de la République Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18

Date(s) :
2026-08-18

Organisé par les Sapeurs Pompiers du Barcarès. Buvette, restauration et soirée DJ.
  .

Place de la République Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Organized by the Barcarès Fire Department. Refreshments, food, and a DJ night.

L’événement BAL DES POMPIERS Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OT DE PORT BARCARES

À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)