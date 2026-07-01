AGENDA · Le Barcarès
BAL DES POMPIERS Le Barcarès
mardi 18 août 2026 · Le Barcarès
Informations pratiques
Le Barcarès
BAL DES POMPIERS
Place de la République Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18
Date(s) :
2026-08-18
Organisé par les Sapeurs Pompiers du Barcarès. Buvette, restauration et soirée DJ.
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Place de la République Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Organized by the Barcarès Fire Department. Refreshments, food, and a DJ night.
L’événement BAL DES POMPIERS Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OT DE PORT BARCARES
À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- DJ ANGELO & SAXO SEB Le Barcarès 10 juillet 2026
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- LES DÉFERLANTES Le Barcarès 11 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL LES DEFERLANTES – PASS DIMANCHE – PASS 1 JOUR – DIMANCHE JARDINS DU LYDIA Le Barcares 12 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL LES DEFERLANTES – PASS LUNDI – PASS 1 JOUR – LUNDI JARDINS DU LYDIA Le Barcares 13 juillet 2026