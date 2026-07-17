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LES LUNDIS DU JAZZ Le Barcarès

lundi 17 août 2026 · Le Barcarès

LES LUNDIS DU JAZZ Le Barcarès

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 17 août 2026
Fin
mardi 18 août 2026
Heure de début
21:00:00
Adresse
2 Rue Pierre Racine
Ville
66420 Le Barcarès
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Le Barcarès

LES LUNDIS DU JAZZ

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-17 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-17 23:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-17

Plongez dans l’univers du jazz avec French Quarter Jazz, à l’occasion des Lundis du Jazz à la Coudalère. Le groupe vous invite à un voyage musical inspiré des sonorités de La Nouvelle-Orléans, entre grands classiques du jazz, swing et rythmes entraînants. Une soirée conviviale et pleine de charme à partager en famille ou entre amis.
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2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 

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English :

Immerse yourself in the world of jazz with French Quarter Jazz, as part of the Jazz Mondays series at La Coudalère. The band invites you on a musical journey inspired by the sounds of New Orleans, featuring jazz classics, swing, and lively rhythms. A warm and charming evening to enjoy with family or friends.

L’événement LES LUNDIS DU JAZZ Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OT DE PORT BARCARES

À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)