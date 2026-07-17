Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

LES LUNDIS DU JAZZ

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-17 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-17 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-17

Plongez dans l’univers du jazz avec French Quarter Jazz, à l’occasion des Lundis du Jazz à la Coudalère. Le groupe vous invite à un voyage musical inspiré des sonorités de La Nouvelle-Orléans, entre grands classiques du jazz, swing et rythmes entraînants. Une soirée conviviale et pleine de charme à partager en famille ou entre amis.

.

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Immerse yourself in the world of jazz with French Quarter Jazz, as part of the Jazz Mondays series at La Coudalère. The band invites you on a musical journey inspired by the sounds of New Orleans, featuring jazz classics, swing, and lively rhythms. A warm and charming evening to enjoy with family or friends.

L’événement LES LUNDIS DU JAZZ Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OT DE PORT BARCARES