Bal Occitan

Rue des Escrignols Pradines Lot

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-26 21:00:00

fin : 2026-09-26

Date(s) :

2026-09-26

L’association Escales animations organise un bal traditionnel occitan avec Quercynote.

L’association Escales animations organise un bal traditionnel occitan avec Quercynote. .

Rue des Escrignols Pradines 46090 Lot Occitanie +33 7 52 06 40 80

English :

The Escales animations association is organizing a traditional Occitan ball with Quercynote.

L’événement Bal Occitan Pradines a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot