Bal Occitan Pradines
Bal Occitan Pradines samedi 26 septembre 2026.
Bal Occitan
Rue des Escrignols Pradines Lot
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 21:00:00
fin : 2026-09-26
Date(s) :
2026-09-26
L’association Escales animations organise un bal traditionnel occitan avec Quercynote.
L’association Escales animations organise un bal traditionnel occitan avec Quercynote. .
Rue des Escrignols Pradines 46090 Lot Occitanie +33 7 52 06 40 80
English :
The Escales animations association is organizing a traditional Occitan ball with Quercynote.
L’événement Bal Occitan Pradines a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot
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