Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Bal Occitan Pradines

Bal Occitan Pradines samedi 26 septembre 2026.

Adresse : Rue des Escrignols

Ville : 46090 Pradines

Département : Lot

Début : samedi 26 septembre 2026

Fin : samedi 26 septembre 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif :

Bal Occitan

Rue des Escrignols Pradines Lot

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 21:00:00
fin : 2026-09-26

Date(s) :
2026-09-26

L’association Escales animations organise un bal traditionnel occitan avec Quercynote.
L’association Escales animations organise un bal traditionnel occitan avec Quercynote.   .

Rue des Escrignols Pradines 46090 Lot Occitanie +33 7 52 06 40 80 

English :

The Escales animations association is organizing a traditional Occitan ball with Quercynote.

L’événement Bal Occitan Pradines a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot

À voir aussi à Pradines (Lot)