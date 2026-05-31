Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Bal trad + Cantèra au Patchwork, 10, Place Violet, Foix (09), Foix

Bal trad + Cantèra au Patchwork, 10, Place Violet, Foix (09), Foix

Bal trad + Cantèra au Patchwork, 10, Place Violet, Foix (09), Foix mercredi 24 juin 2026.

Lieu : 10, Place Violet, Foix (09)

Adresse : 10, Place Violet, 09000 Foix, France

Ville : 09000 Foix

Département : Ariège

Début : mercredi 24 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 24 juin 2026

Tarif : Gratuit

Bal trad + Cantèra au Patchwork Mercredi 24 juin, 19h00 10, Place Violet, Foix (09) Ariège

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-24T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-24T23:00:00+02:00

L’atelier de polyphonies occitanes la Velhada vous invite au Patchwork pour une double soirée:

19h- 21h : Bal à la voix sous la grande halle devant le Patchwork

21h repas exquis péparés par l’équipe du Patwork et cantèra : qui veut lance un chant!

Entrée libre, venez découvir et soutenir le Patchwo…

source: Bal trad + Cantèra au Patchwork – AgendaTrad

10, Place Violet, Foix (09) 10, Place Violet, 09000 Foix, France Foix 09000 Cadirac Ariège Occitanie [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e_2026-06/bal-trad-cantera-au-patchwork.cnrqptxc »}]
organisé par La Velhada baltrad balfolk

À voir aussi à Foix (Ariège)