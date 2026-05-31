Bal trad + Cantèra au Patchwork, 10, Place Violet, Foix (09), Foix
Bal trad + Cantèra au Patchwork, 10, Place Violet, Foix (09), Foix mercredi 24 juin 2026.
Bal trad + Cantèra au Patchwork Mercredi 24 juin, 19h00 10, Place Violet, Foix (09) Ariège
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-24T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-24T23:00:00+02:00
L’atelier de polyphonies occitanes la Velhada vous invite au Patchwork pour une double soirée:
19h- 21h : Bal à la voix sous la grande halle devant le Patchwork
21h repas exquis péparés par l’équipe du Patwork et cantèra : qui veut lance un chant!
Entrée libre, venez découvir et soutenir le Patchwo…
source: Bal trad + Cantèra au Patchwork – AgendaTrad
10, Place Violet, Foix (09) 10, Place Violet, 09000 Foix, France Foix 09000 Cadirac Ariège Occitanie [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e_2026-06/bal-trad-cantera-au-patchwork.cnrqptxc »}]
organisé par La Velhada baltrad balfolk
À voir aussi à Foix (Ariège)
- Au milieu d’un lac de perles – David Rolland Chorégraphies, Foix, cimetière, Foix 7 juin 2026
- Festival Résistances L’Estive Foix 3 juillet 2026
- Festival Jazz à Foix 2 rue Laquière Foix 21 juillet 2026