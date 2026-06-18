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BALADES VIGNERONNES EN GRAND CARCASSONNE DOMAINE DU LYCÉE CHARLEMAGNE Carcassonne

BALADES VIGNERONNES EN GRAND CARCASSONNE DOMAINE DU LYCÉE CHARLEMAGNE Carcassonne

BALADES VIGNERONNES EN GRAND CARCASSONNE DOMAINE DU LYCÉE CHARLEMAGNE Carcassonne mercredi 8 juillet 2026.

Ville : 11000 Carcassonne

Département : Aude

Début : mercredi 8 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 8 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif : Tarif enfant

Carcassonne

BALADES VIGNERONNES EN GRAND CARCASSONNE DOMAINE DU LYCÉE CHARLEMAGNE

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 10:30:00
fin : 2026-07-08

Date(s) :
2026-07-08

Dans le cadre des Balades vigneronnes organisées par l’Office de tourisme Grand Carcassonne et labellisées Vignobles & Découvertes.
Conseils Pensez à vous munir de chapeaux, chaussures de marche (fermées), bouteille d’eau, crème solaire… animaux admis.

Rendez-vous à 10h30 au Caveau du Domaine de Charlemagne pour une balade vigneronne sur le thème A la découverte des 5 sens , suivie d’une dégustation de 5 cuvées du domaine.

Le plus de la balade Laissez vous guider à travers une balade au cœur des vignes offrant une vue panoramique sur la Cité de Carcassonne. le spot idéal pour faire une photo mémorable de ce majestueux monument.
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Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 76 34 74 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of the “Balades vigneronnes” (Wine Tours) organized by the Grand Carcassonne Tourist Office and certified by Vignobles & Découvertes.
Tips: Be sure to bring hats, walking shoes (closed-toe), a bottle of water, sunscreen… pets are welcome.

Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Caveau du Domaine de Charlemagne for a wine-tasting walk themed “Discovering the 5 Senses,” followed by a tasting of 5 vintages from the estate.

The highlight of the tour: Let us guide you through a walk in the heart of the vineyards, offering a panoramic view of the City of Carcassonne—the perfect spot to take a memorable photo of this majestic monument.

L’événement BALADES VIGNERONNES EN GRAND CARCASSONNE DOMAINE DU LYCÉE CHARLEMAGNE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par

À voir aussi à Carcassonne (Aude)