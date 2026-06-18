Carcassonne

BALADES VIGNERONNES EN GRAND CARCASSONNE DOMAINE DU LYCÉE CHARLEMAGNE

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08 10:30:00

fin : 2026-07-08

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

Dans le cadre des Balades vigneronnes organisées par l’Office de tourisme Grand Carcassonne et labellisées Vignobles & Découvertes.

Conseils Pensez à vous munir de chapeaux, chaussures de marche (fermées), bouteille d’eau, crème solaire… animaux admis.

Rendez-vous à 10h30 au Caveau du Domaine de Charlemagne pour une balade vigneronne sur le thème A la découverte des 5 sens , suivie d’une dégustation de 5 cuvées du domaine.

Le plus de la balade Laissez vous guider à travers une balade au cœur des vignes offrant une vue panoramique sur la Cité de Carcassonne. le spot idéal pour faire une photo mémorable de ce majestueux monument.

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Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 76 34 74

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English :

As part of the “Balades vigneronnes” (Wine Tours) organized by the Grand Carcassonne Tourist Office and certified by Vignobles & Découvertes.

Tips: Be sure to bring hats, walking shoes (closed-toe), a bottle of water, sunscreen… pets are welcome.

Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Caveau du Domaine de Charlemagne for a wine-tasting walk themed “Discovering the 5 Senses,” followed by a tasting of 5 vintages from the estate.

The highlight of the tour: Let us guide you through a walk in the heart of the vineyards, offering a panoramic view of the City of Carcassonne—the perfect spot to take a memorable photo of this majestic monument.

L’événement BALADES VIGNERONNES EN GRAND CARCASSONNE DOMAINE DU LYCÉE CHARLEMAGNE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par