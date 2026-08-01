Informations pratiques

Villarembert

Be Fort Conférence Trail & Performance

Salle Charvin Villarembert Savoie

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-06 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-06 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-06

Animée par Arnaud et Fred. Au programme Préparation physique et mentale, gestion de l’effort, hydratation et alimentation, récupération et prévention des blessures, échanges et questions-réponses.

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Salle Charvin Villarembert 73300 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 83 04 04 info@le-corbier.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Be Strong : Trail & Performance Conference

Hosted by Arnaud and Fred. On the agenda: Physical and mental preparation, pacing, hydration and nutrition, recovery and injury prevention, discussion, and a Q&A session.

L’événement Be Fort Conférence Trail & Performance Villarembert a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par Corbier Tourisme