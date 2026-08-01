Be Fort Conférence Trail & Performance Villarembert
jeudi 6 août 2026 · Villarembert
Informations pratiques
Villarembert
Be Fort Conférence Trail & Performance
Salle Charvin Villarembert Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-06 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-06
Animée par Arnaud et Fred. Au programme Préparation physique et mentale, gestion de l’effort, hydratation et alimentation, récupération et prévention des blessures, échanges et questions-réponses.
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Salle Charvin Villarembert 73300 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 83 04 04 info@le-corbier.com
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English : Be Strong : Trail & Performance Conference
Hosted by Arnaud and Fred. On the agenda: Physical and mental preparation, pacing, hydration and nutrition, recovery and injury prevention, discussion, and a Q&A session.
L’événement Be Fort Conférence Trail & Performance Villarembert a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par Corbier Tourisme
À voir aussi à Villarembert (Savoie)
- Be Fort ! Préparez votre trail avant de le courir. Office de Tourisme Le Corbier Villarembert 6 août 2026
- Be Fort Atelier Nutrition du Sportif Villarembert 6 août 2026
- Atelier Respiration & Performance Villarembert 7 août 2026
- Be Fort Initiation au Bain Froid avec Fred Villarembert 7 août 2026
- Be Fort Séance de dédicace avec Ludovic Pommeret Le Grenier de Grand-père Villarembert 7 août 2026