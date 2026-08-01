Be Fort Initiation au Bain Froid avec Fred Villarembert
vendredi 7 août 2026 · Villarembert
Informations pratiques
Villarembert
Be Fort Initiation au Bain Froid avec Fred
Sentier Pied Nus Zone du Garney Villarembert Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 10:30:00
fin : 2026-08-07 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Découvrez tous les bienfaits du froid sur la santé physique et mentale et la préparation sportive. Prévoir maillot de bain, serviette et chaussures néoprènes ou vieilles ! Déconseillé aux femmes enceintes, personnes cardiaques et/ou épileptiques.
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Sentier Pied Nus Zone du Garney Villarembert 73300 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 83 04 04 info@le-corbier.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Be Strong : An Introduction to Cold Bathing with Fred
Discover all the benefits of cold exposure for physical and mental health and athletic training. Bring a swimsuit, towel, and neoprene shoes or old shoes! Not recommended for pregnant women, people with heart conditions, and/or those with epilepsy.
L’événement Be Fort Initiation au Bain Froid avec Fred Villarembert a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par Corbier Tourisme
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