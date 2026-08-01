UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Villarembert

Be Fort Initiation au Bain Froid avec Fred Villarembert

vendredi 7 août 2026 · Villarembert

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 7 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 7 août 2026
Heure de début
10:30:00
Adresse
Sentier Pied Nus Zone du Garney
Ville
73300 Villarembert
Département
Savoie
Tarif

Villarembert

Be Fort Initiation au Bain Froid avec Fred

Sentier Pied Nus Zone du Garney Villarembert Savoie

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 10:30:00
fin : 2026-08-07 11:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-07

Découvrez tous les bienfaits du froid sur la santé physique et mentale et la préparation sportive. Prévoir maillot de bain, serviette et chaussures néoprènes ou vieilles ! Déconseillé aux femmes enceintes, personnes cardiaques et/ou épileptiques.
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Sentier Pied Nus Zone du Garney Villarembert 73300 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 83 04 04  info@le-corbier.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Be Strong : An Introduction to Cold Bathing with Fred

Discover all the benefits of cold exposure for physical and mental health and athletic training. Bring a swimsuit, towel, and neoprene shoes or old shoes! Not recommended for pregnant women, people with heart conditions, and/or those with epilepsy.

L’événement Be Fort Initiation au Bain Froid avec Fred Villarembert a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par Corbier Tourisme

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