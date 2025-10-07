BIBLIS EN FOLIE LA PAUSE CRÉATIVE Cabrières
samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Cabrières
Informations pratiques
Cabrières
BIBLIS EN FOLIE LA PAUSE CRÉATIVE
10 rue de l’Église Cabrières Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03
fin : 2026-10-03
Date(s) :
2026-10-03
Couleurs, créativité et récupération sont au rendez-vous de cet atelier où les pastels fondus se métamorphosent en pendentifs uniques. Un moment de création à partager dans une ambiance conviviale.
Public ado / adulte
Gratuit sur inscription
Couleurs, créativité et récupération sont au rendez-vous de cet atelier où les pastels fondus se métamorphosent en pendentifs uniques. Un moment de création à partager dans une ambiance conviviale.
Public ado / adulte
Gratuit sur inscription .
10 rue de l’Église Cabrières 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 73 20 mediatheque@cabrieres.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : BIBLIS EN FOLIE LA PAUSE CRÉATIVE
Colors, creativity, and upcycling come together in this workshop where blended pastels are transformed into one-of-a-kind pendants. A creative experience to share in a friendly atmosphere.
For teens and adults
Free with registration
L’événement BIBLIS EN FOLIE LA PAUSE CRÉATIVE Cabrières a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS
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