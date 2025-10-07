Informations pratiques

Cabrières

BIBLIS EN FOLIE LA PAUSE CRÉATIVE

10 rue de l’Église Cabrières Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-03

fin : 2026-10-03

Date(s) :

2026-10-03

Couleurs, créativité et récupération sont au rendez-vous de cet atelier où les pastels fondus se métamorphosent en pendentifs uniques. Un moment de création à partager dans une ambiance conviviale.

Public ado / adulte

Gratuit sur inscription

Couleurs, créativité et récupération sont au rendez-vous de cet atelier où les pastels fondus se métamorphosent en pendentifs uniques. Un moment de création à partager dans une ambiance conviviale.

Public ado / adulte

Gratuit sur inscription .

10 rue de l’Église Cabrières 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 73 20 mediatheque@cabrieres.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : BIBLIS EN FOLIE LA PAUSE CRÉATIVE

Colors, creativity, and upcycling come together in this workshop where blended pastels are transformed into one-of-a-kind pendants. A creative experience to share in a friendly atmosphere.

For teens and adults

Free with registration

L’événement BIBLIS EN FOLIE LA PAUSE CRÉATIVE Cabrières a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS