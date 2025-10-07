BIBLIS EN FOLIE SIESTE SONORE Cabrières
vendredi 2 octobre 2026 · Cabrières
Informations pratiques
Cabrières
BIBLIS EN FOLIE SIESTE SONORE
10 rue de l’Église Cabrières Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-02
fin : 2026-10-02
Date(s) :
2026-10-02
Installez-vous confortablement pour une parenthèse musicale hors du temps. À partir des sons, instruments et expérimentations développés lors d’un atelier de création sonore, mené avec les élèves de l’école, Bololipsum vous invite à une exploration électronique sensible et immersive, entre concert improvisé, sieste sonore et temps d’échange avec l’artiste.
Tout public
Gratuit sur inscription
Installez-vous confortablement pour une parenthèse musicale hors du temps. À partir des sons, instruments et expérimentations développés lors d’un atelier de création sonore, mené avec les élèves de l’école, Bololipsum vous invite à une exploration électronique sensible et immersive, entre concert improvisé, sieste sonore et temps d’échange avec l’artiste.
Tout public
Gratuit sur inscription
Animé par Adrien Décharne de Bololipsum .
10 rue de l’Église Cabrières 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 73 20 mediatheque@cabrieres.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : BIBLIS EN FOLIE SIESTE SONORE
Make yourself comfortable for a timeless musical interlude. Based on the sounds, instruments, and experiments developed during a sound creation workshop led with the school’s students, Bololipsum invites you to a sensitive and immersive electronic exploration, blending improvised concert, a sonic nap, and a time for discussion with the artist.
All ages
Free with registration
L’événement BIBLIS EN FOLIE SIESTE SONORE Cabrières a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS
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