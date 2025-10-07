Informations pratiques

Cabrières

BIBLIS EN FOLIE SIESTE SONORE

10 rue de l’Église Cabrières Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-02

fin : 2026-10-02

Date(s) :

2026-10-02

Installez-vous confortablement pour une parenthèse musicale hors du temps. À partir des sons, instruments et expérimentations développés lors d’un atelier de création sonore, mené avec les élèves de l’école, Bololipsum vous invite à une exploration électronique sensible et immersive, entre concert improvisé, sieste sonore et temps d’échange avec l’artiste.

Tout public

Gratuit sur inscription

Installez-vous confortablement pour une parenthèse musicale hors du temps. À partir des sons, instruments et expérimentations développés lors d’un atelier de création sonore, mené avec les élèves de l’école, Bololipsum vous invite à une exploration électronique sensible et immersive, entre concert improvisé, sieste sonore et temps d’échange avec l’artiste.

Tout public

Gratuit sur inscription

Animé par Adrien Décharne de Bololipsum .

10 rue de l’Église Cabrières 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 73 20 mediatheque@cabrieres.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : BIBLIS EN FOLIE SIESTE SONORE

Make yourself comfortable for a timeless musical interlude. Based on the sounds, instruments, and experiments developed during a sound creation workshop led with the school’s students, Bololipsum invites you to a sensitive and immersive electronic exploration, blending improvised concert, a sonic nap, and a time for discussion with the artist.

All ages

Free with registration

L’événement BIBLIS EN FOLIE SIESTE SONORE Cabrières a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS