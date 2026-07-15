Blond and Blond and Blond Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) Freyming-Merlebach

Informations pratiques

Freyming-Merlebach

Blond and Blond and Blond

Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

22

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-03-20 20:00:00

fin : 2027-03-20 21:45:00

Date(s) :

2027-03-20

Pourquoi crever seul quand on peut mourir ensemble et en chønsons ?

Nostramagnus le célèbre astrologue suédois l’a prédit il a bien longtemps déjà

“La fin du monde viendra quand il n’y aura plus de grands pins pour fabriquer des lits doubles”.

Ce jour terrible est arrivé.

Que faire ? Sinon profiter une dernière fois de la fraîcheur des climatiseurs, du crin soyeux des Blond and Blond and Blond, leurs trouvailles musicales corrosives intubées de suéditude passionnée.

Comme le hurlait si bien Ragnar-Aux-Dents-Noires, le grand poète viking

“Sur le champ fumant de ruines, dressons la nappe du pique-nique”.

Placement libre assis.Tout public

22 .

Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 00 77 57

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English :

Why die alone when we can die together—and sing as we do?

Nostramagnus—the famous Swedish astrologer—predicted this a long time ago:

“The end of the world will come when there are no more tall pine trees to make double beds.”

That terrible day has arrived.

What can we do? But enjoy one last time the coolness of the air conditioners, the silky hair of Blond and Blond and Blond, and their caustic musical discoveries infused with passionate Swedishness.

As Ragnar-Black-Teeth, the great Viking poet, so aptly proclaimed:

“On the smoldering field of ruins, let us spread out our picnic blanket.”

Seating is first-come, first-served.

L’événement Blond and Blond and Blond Freyming-Merlebach a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH