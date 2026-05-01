Brocante du FC Sarrebourg Sarrebourg
Brocante du FC Sarrebourg Sarrebourg vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Sarrebourg
Brocante du FC Sarrebourg
rue du Stade Stade municipal Sarrebourg Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-08 07:00:00
fin : 2026-05-08 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
Le FC Sarrebourg organise sa traditionnelle brocante au stade municipal de Sarrebourg, avis aux chineurs ! L’entrée est gratuite. Buvette et restauration sur place. Réservation exposants par téléphone ou sur facebook.Tout public
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rue du Stade Stade municipal Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 24 49 85 49
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English :
FC Sarrebourg is organizing its traditional flea market at the municipal stadium in Sarrebourg, so bargain-hunters beware! Admission is free. Refreshments and catering on site. Exhibitor bookings by phone or on facebook.
L’événement Brocante du FC Sarrebourg Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG
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